Home Football Live: Sudan Vs Tanzania – CECAFA U-20 press conference in Gulu FootballLive Live: Sudan Vs Tanzania – CECAFA U-20 press conference in Gulu By David Isabirye - October 1, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football Edgar Watson: McKinstry suits Uganda Cranes players’ age bracket, style of play Football McKinstry beat 136 other coaches to take the treasured Uganda Cranes job Football Johnathan McKinstry: The first Northern Irishman to coach Uganda Cranes LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news Live: Sudan Vs Tanzania – CECAFA U-20 press conference in Gulu October 1, 2019