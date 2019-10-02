Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Saturday, 26th October:

Grand Final: Busiro Vs Bulemezi (3 PM)

Third Place play off: Buddu Vs Kyadondo (11 AM)

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Since the revival of the Masaza football competition by the Buganda Kingdom in the year 2004, the King, His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has been gracing all the official opening and closing matches.

Worthy to add, the 2019 finale between first timers Busiro and the 2012 winners Bulemezi will be attended by Kabaka Mutebi II himself on Saturday, 26th October.

A mammoth crowd, as usual is expected to throng Namboole Stadium to witness first hand as this championship that has become a rich ground to unearth raw football talent climaxes.

The local organizing committee for the tournament has assured the public a tranquil organization procedure prior to, during and after that long awaited day.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE The Kabaka of Buganda at the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup opener as Ssingo beat Ssese 3-0

The best news as delivered by the Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu is that the Kabaka confirmed to attend.

For starters, the two losing semi-finalists (Buddu and Kyadondo) will square up in the third place play-off match that kicks off at 11 AM.

To this end, Ssekambembe has urged the fans to come up in zillions and fill up the gigantic stadium stands, as a way of expressing solidarity and loyalty to the King.

“We call upon all stake holders to come and join us as we welcome the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II who will grace the finals” Minister Ssekabembe noted.

Prize money improvement:

To spice it up, organizers have also communicated an increment in prize money for the top performing teams and exceling individual players.

First things first, the champions will pocket a cool Shs 12M, increased from last year’s Shs 10M.

The 1st runners up will earn Shs 9M (from Shs 7M) as the third placed team takes home Shs 7M (from 5M) and the fourth placed winning Shs 5M (from Shs 3M).

For starters, Busiro eliminated Buddu 3-1 on aggregate to book the final berth.

Bulemezi overcame Kyadondo 2-1 over the two legs.

Over the years, this championship has grown in stature and value.

It remains a key breeding ground for players to clubs in the Uganda Premier League, Big league and the national team.

This very season alone, a number of players have joined several top tier clubs.

Some of these players include Nicholas Kabonge (SC Villa), Ronald “Jjajja Walu” Nkonge (Bright Stars), Denis Mwemezi (Vipers), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Mikidadi Ssenyonga (URA), Ivan Sserubiri (URA), Ronald Ssempala (Bright Stars), goalkeeper Samuel Mwaka (URA), Andrew Samson Kigozi (Police), Fesali Najib (URA), Steven Kagoda (Kyetume), Geriga Atendere (Onduparaka), Rashid Muhammed Mukungu (Tooro United), Patrick Bayiga (Maroons) and Martin Aprem (BUL).

Two other players Safi Mansoor Agu and Seiri Arigumaho crossed over the boarders and feature in the diaspora leagues in Kenya (Wazito) and Singida United in Tanzania respectively.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited bankroll this annual championship.

Prizes for teams:

Champion : Shs 12M, Gold Medals

: Shs 12M, Gold Medals Runners up : Shs 9M, Silver Medals

: Shs 9M, Silver Medals 3 rd place: Shs 7M, Bronze Medals

Shs 7M, Bronze Medals 4 th place : Shs 5M

: Shs 5M Most Disciplined Team: Set of Jerseys

Exceling Players:

MVP: Shs 300,000

Shs 300,000 Top scorer: Shs 300,000

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: