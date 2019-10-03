The Uganda Premier League resumed on Tuesday and Wednesday with matchday six fixtures following a long break.

Eight games were played with all the sixteen teams in action. BUL FC and Onduparaka FC extended their good start to the season with home wins to go top on 12 points apiece.

Defending champions KCCA FC suffered their first loss this season falling to Tooro United FC in Fort Portal, Bright Stars and Express FC continue to struggle while Police FC picked their first win.

Joel Muyita brings you the players that he thinks were outstanding on matchday six and deserve to be in Best XI.

Goalkeeper: Meddie Kibirige (Tooro United FC)

Tooro United FC Media Goalkeeper Meddie Kibirge saved two penalties

No contest for this slot. Meddie Kibirige without a doubt deserves to be the goalkeeper of matchday six.

Against KCCA FC, he saved two penalties both in the first half and despite Tooro United FC playing the bigger part of the game with a man less following Mike Kawooya’s send-off, Kibirigge remained composed in goal to help his team keep a clean sheet and eventually secure maximum points.

Right Back: Ibrahim Enoch Kibumba(SC Villa)

Kibumba has continued to impress in the right-back position for SC Villa since joining from Police FC at the start of the season.

The versatile player has been comfortable in the four games played being able to offer both on the defensive and offensive ends.

He had a good performance against Vipers SC on Wednesday and will get ahead of Tooro United’s Musa Mukasa who also played well against KCCA FC.

Left Back: Richard Matovu (BUL FC)

One of the players that do not get the praises and attention but he has been a consistent figure at BUL FC.

Matovu always executes his primary role of defending and makes time to make lung-bursting runs across the left-wing.

He was solid against Maroons FC and will get a slot in my team beating Onduparaka’s Rashid Okocha.

Centre Back: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa)

One of the players that has gone through organic growth in recent times. From playing in the FUFA Juniors League, captaining Uganda U17 and recently the Uganda U20, Mugweri has continued to grow in stature.

His first appearance for SC Villa senior team came against Vipers SC facing in form striker Fahad Bayo but he remained calm and composed to tame him.

He was at the end of the game named the man of the match.

Centre Back: Mustafa Mujjuzi (Proline FC)

Proline FC had a shaky start against Proline FC but eventually withered through the early pressure to stage a comeback and win the game 2-1.

Mujjuzi comes into the line-up because on top of doing his primary role of defending, he went ahead to score the match-winner striking home from a free-kick with five minutes on the clock.

Defensive Midfield: Ibrahim Faizul Anini( Onduparaka FC)

He scored the lone goal as Onduparaka FC fought hard to defeat Wakiso Giants at Green Light stadium in Arua.

Provided good cover to the backline, made interceptions and was restless throughout the entire game.

Attacking Midfield: Nordin Bunjo (Proline FC)

The pint-sized creative midfielder was in fine form against Express FC combining well with Mahad Kakooza and Ibrahim Wamannah in the midfield.

He created the link between the midfield and the attacking line, orchestrated proceedings and scored an audacious free-kick to level matters after Disan Galiwango had given Express FC the lead.

Attacking Midfielder: Gadaffi Wahab (Onduparaka FC)

Since recovering from injuries that sidelined him for the larger part of last season, Gadaffi Wahab has been a key figure for Onduparaka FC.

Handing him the captain’s armband has perhaps given him more responsibility to carry the team.

Against Wakiso Giants FC, Wahab was in fine form like he did against Express FC and Busoga United FC.

Forward: Robert Mukongotya (BUL FC)

When was the last time you read, saw or heard Robert Mukongotya scoring? Well, he netted a brace for BUL FC against Maroons FC On Tuesday.

Failure to impress at URA FC, He sought for refugee at BUL FC and looks like he will regain confidence and his scoring touch at the Jinja based side.

He was in fine form on Tuesday to stop on-form Maroons FC netting a brace and helping Peter Onen’s charges to go top.

Forward: Ben Ocen (Police FC)

His lone goal turned out to be the deciding moment as Police FC edged Kyetume FC at Mandela National stadium.

This was the first win for the Cops this season who were docked 3 points for missing the game against Onduparaka FC.

Forward: Paul Mucurezi (Mbarara City FC)

Mucurezi continues to be a key player for Mbarara City FC and whenever he plays well, the team looks good going forward and the reverse is true.

The former KCCA FC winger put up a man of the match performance against Busoga United FC, appearing on the score sheet to hand coach Paul Nkata a perfect start

Coach: Wasswa Bossa (Tooro United FC)

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Tooro United FC head coach Wasswa Bossa

Honourable Mentions: Yusuf Wasswa (Onduparaka FC), Ayub Kisalita (Wakiso Giants FC), Willy Kavuma (Tooro United FC), Rashid Okocha (Onduparaka FC), Ibrahim Orit (Mbarara City FC)