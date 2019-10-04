CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup 2019:

Saturday, 5th October:

Third Place play-off: Sudan Vs Eritrea – 1 PM

Sudan Vs Eritrea – 1 PM Final: Kenya Vs Tanzania – 3:30 PM

*Both Games at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

Football duels between Kenya and Tanzania have time immemorial never been a walk in the park.

A quick flash this very year will dear you to the recent encounters at the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt as well as the CHAN 2020 preliminary round qualifier.

At AFCON 2019, Kenya rallied from two goals down to out-muscle Tanzania 3-2 in a thrilling duel played at the 30th June Stadium, Cairo.

Tanzania swiftly revenged to eliminate Kenya in the CHAN 2020 qualifiers.

When Tanzania and Kenya locked horns at the CECAFA U20 group stage match, the match ended 2 all at Njeru.

Now, these two countries will meet again on Saturday in the final at the Technical Centre, Njeru in Uganda.

Tanzania U20 head coach Zuberi S. Katwila acknowledgedthe bold fact it will be a tough physical contest.