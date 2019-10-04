CECAFA U20 Challenge Cup 2019: Saturday, 5th October:

Final: Tanzania Vs Kenya (4 PM)

Third place play-off: Sudan Vs Eritrea (1 PM)

*Both matches at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

The head coach of Sudan U20 national team Mohamed Mousa has echoed that they are focused towards finishing as the third best country at the 2019 U20 CECAFA Challenge cup tournament in Uganda.

Sudan plays horn of Africa country Eritrea in the third place play off match at the FUFA Technical centre on Saturday during the early kick off at 1 PM.

Addressing journalists during the pre-match press conference in Njeru on Friday, Mousa hinted on the focus and confidence prior to the contest.

We told the players to focus for the third place play-off match after falling out in the semi-final. We are focused to win this game. We are confident. Mohammed Mousa, Sudan U20 Head Coach

Important match:

Mousa also pointed about the significance of this particular match as a consolation to pick up the pieces and get bronze medals.

This is a very important for us to get the bronze medals as consolation. It is a different game altogether. We need something out of it. This is not a group stage game. It is a play-off match. The concentration will be different. Mohammed Mousa, Sudan U20 Head Coach

For starters, these two countries faced off during a group A clash at the FUFA Technical centre, the game ending 3 all draw.

Mousa has in a special way lauded the CECAFA U20 championship, as a poaching ground for raw talent.

“This is a tournament that has helped to scout young players to the national teams. There are new good boys. Being the head coach of the U15, U17 and U20 teams, we have got advantage to test the players under different systems and formations. There has been good physic and speed in the tournament” he added.

Age cheating:

Even if there have been concerns about age cheating in this tournament, Mousa remains non-committal about this vice has persistently prevailed in many under age football competitions.

“I am not a specialist in ascertaining ages of the players but I can assure the ages of my players are the real ones” he noted.

Sudan lost 1-0 to Tanzania in the semifinal match at the Pece War Stadium, Gulu.

Eritrea lost by a similar margin during the other semi-final clash to Tanzania at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The CECAFA U-20 Championship had last been played in 2010 when Uganda Hippos lifted the trophy in Eritrea.

The winner will take home a main trophy and gold medals.

Silver and bronze medals await the losing finalists and first runners up respectively.

There are four small trophies for fair play team, top scorer, best player and best goalkeeper.

The world’s football governing body, FIFA has bankrolled this event under the FIFA Forward Programme.