Farouk Miya netted a double as his side Konyaspor overwhelmed Kasimpasa 4-1 in the Turkish Super League on Saturday.

Miya found the back of the net 45th and 63rd minutes as Konyaspor went second on the log with 12 points from seven matches.

The Uganda Cranes forward also took his tally in the league to four goals and is currently the 3rd top-scorer in the league.

However, it was Omer Ali Sahiner who scored the first goal of the clash at Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Stadium to put Konyaspor in the lead after just 20 minutes after a VAR review.

Marko Jevtovic later doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 44th minute after Kasimpasa’s defender handled the ball in the area.

Miya then found the third as he pounced on a blocked shot two minutes later. Just before the teams could head to the dugout, Veysel Sari pulled one back for Kasimpaşa.

In the second half, both sides had chances but Kasimpasa’s hopes were further dented when Miya converted from the spot in the 63rd minute.

KASIMPASA XI: Fatih Ozturk, Pavelka (Jorge Filipe), Ben Youssef, Veysel Sari, Ilhan Depe (Quaresma), Khalili, Aytac Kara, Hajradinovic, K. Hafes, Mame Thiam, Mustafa Pektemek (Min.79 Yusuf) Erdogan)

UNUSED SUBS: Ramadan, Uğurcan, Heintz, Veigneau, Çağtay, Quaresma, Özgür Çek, Azad

COACH: Kemal Özdeş

Twitter / Konyaspor Konyaspor XI

KONYASPOR XI: Serkan Kirinti, Nejc Skubic, Ali Turan, Marin Anicic, Alper Uludag, Marko Jevtovic, Jens Jonsson (Volkan Findikli), Omer Ali Sahiner (Erdon Daci), Levan Shengelia (Amir) Hadziahmetovic), Deni Milosevic, Farouk Miya

UNUSED SUBS: Ertuğrul, Mücahit Atalay, Selim Ay, Mücahit Can Akçay, Riad Bajic, Ali Yaşar, Ferhat Öztorun

COACH: Aykut Kocaman