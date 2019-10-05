Home Football FT’ Tanzania 1-0 Kenya| CECAFA U20 Final FootballLive FT’ Tanzania 1-0 Kenya| CECAFA U20 Final By David Isabirye - October 5, 2019 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Telegram RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football FULL-TIME: Sudan 0-1 Eritrea | CECAFA U20 3rd Place playoff Football Maroons vs Onduparaka Preview: Caterpillars out to maintain summit status Football Buoyant SC Villa visit Busoga United LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Latest news FT’ Tanzania 1-0 Kenya| CECAFA U20 Final October 5, 2019