Match Summary

Avengers CC 149/10 in 40 Overs lost to Africa CC 150/9 in 34 Overs by 1 wicket.

Toss won by ACC who opted to bowl.

Batting Avengers: Hamza Mehmood 30(67), Utkash Katheri 21(48)

Bowling ACC: Jonathan Kiiza 4/40 in 7 Overs, David Mwesigwa 3/34 in 10 Overs, Ian Magada 2/35 in 9.1 overs

Batting ACC: Quraish Kasujja 34(24), Jjunju Gadaffi 18(34), Robin Turinawe 18(13)

Bowling Avengers: Aloysius Odoi 3/52 in 5 overs, Shadab Sholkar 2/14 in 5 overs

Man of Match: Jonathan Kiiza 7(6), and 4/40 in 7 overs.

In a must-win for both ACC and Avengers and with the win meaning different things for both sides, it was ACC that smiled at Budo. For ACC the win would mean they remain with an outside chance to gain promotion to Division 1 while for Avengers would mean they put some daylight between them and third-placed Wanderers.

In a game of nerves, ACC was able to edge favorites Avengers by one wicket at the Kings College Budo Oval. Avengers batted first but failed to pace their innings losing wickets regularly and only a tail wag helped them post 149 all out.

In the chase, ACC was didn’t bat any better as they also lost wickets in pairs failing to pace their chase properly. Daudi Mwesigwa was able to hold his nerve and drop a big six over cow corner to give ACC a one-wicket win.

The win for ACC at least guarantees them a top-four finish and also gives them an outside chance to gain promotion.

For Avengers the loss takes them five steps back in their quest for promotion. They lose ground in the chase against Ceylon Lions and also fail to extend their lead against third-placed Wanderers.

There were no other games over the weekend with Premier was a no show against Jinja SSS in Jinja, Patidar could not travel to Entebbe and Damani and Tornado Bee encounter was rescheduled due to the unavailability of the ground.