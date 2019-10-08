BUL 3-0 KCCA

KCCA Football Club’s poor run of form continued as they suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to BUL Football Club on Tuesday.

The league defending champions went into the clash at FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on the back of a one-all draw with Bright Stars that was preceded by a defeat to Tooro United.

While the Kasasiro had a better record against BUL with just one loss to the Jinja based side in the previous meetings, it was the hosts that dominated right from the onset.

BUL midfielder Musa Walangalira came close on the quarter-hour mark with his effort going just off target. He was, moments later, denied by Charles Lukwago.

KCCA barely troubled the BUL in the opening half and the hosts who were dangerous on the counter-attack took the deserved lead in the 34th minutes through Richard Wandyaka.

While KCCA looked more involved early in the second half, it was BUL that doubled their lead five minutes in against a run of play. Charles Sebutinde picked up a loose ball in his half and played a one-two with Deogratius Ojok who set up Robert Mukongotya and the former URA forward beat Lukwago with a thunderbolt.

KCCA’s best chance of the game fell to Sadat Anaku who shot directly at Abdul Kimera.

With ten minutes to play, Musa Esenu who barely got playing time at KCCA sealed the points for BUL when he slotted past Lukwago after being set up by James Otim. The goal was Esenu’s first at the club

Maximum points took BUL top of the league table with 16 points from seven games, while KCCA dropped further down the log from 10th to 13th with 7 points from five matches.

The champions are just two points above the red zone.