Kyetume 0-1 Express FC

For the first time this season, Express FC kept a clean sheet as they edged league debutants Kyetume 1-0 at Namboole on Tuesday.

Frank Ssenyondo scored winner in the 40th minute for George Ssimwogerere’s side who move to 7th on the table with 10 points.

The hosts gave a good account of themselves in terms of dominance but were lethargic in front of goal while the visitors defended resolutely.

Vincent Kayizzi as well as substitutes Tarzan Kambugu and Robert Ssentongo all came close but were denied by poor finishing.

It was also the first time this season that Express won two games in succession after they also beat Police 5-3 last week.

Kyetume are now 12th with 7 points but have played six games, one less than Express FC.