Celebrated goalkeeping coach Fred Kisitu Kajoba has bounced back as the Uganda Cranes goalkeepers’ coach, Kawowo Sports exclusively reveals.

Kajoba will be part of the back room staff for newly appointed Uganda Cranes’ tactician Brian Jonathan McKinstry as the national team travels to Ethiopia for an international friendly match this coming Sunday.

The former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper has served the national team for more than a decade now guiding the national team to two back to back Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in 2017 and 2019 hosted by Gabon and Egypt respectively.

Kajoba has been out of the Uganda Cranes’ frame since the AFCON 2019 finals in Egypt when all the back room staff that worked under Frenchman Sebastien Desabre was rested and told to reapply for the advertised jobs.

Fred Kajoba smiles with the Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango during the national team training at Namboole stadium

“God is merciful through the virgin Mary. I am happy to be back to serve my country. Water will forever follow its pathway when it has ever flowed. I am humbled by the FUFA leadership to bounce back and serve” Kajoba noted.

Kajoba will be joined by Michael Alexander McCarthy, the new fitness coach, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (assistant coach), Emmanuel Nakabago (team doctor) and Frank Bumpenje (kits manager).

Uganda Cranes faces Ethiopia in an international build up on Sunday, 13th October 2019.

The team has been boosted by additions of two locally based players, Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants) and Allan Kayiwa (Vipers).

The advance party head Paul Mukatabala Nantulya has already traveled to Ethiopia.

The Uganda Cranes Traveling Delegation to Ethiopia:

Head of Delegation: Juma Marjan Abdul Hamid

Head coach: McKinstry Jonathan Brian

Assistant Coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi

Team doctor: Emmanuel Nakabago

Kits manager: Frank Bumpenje

Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Media officer: Farid Mpagi

Fitness coach: McCarthy Alexander Michael

Official (Advance Party Header): Paul Mukatabala Nantulya

Players:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea)

Defenders: Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu (FK Ostesunds, Sweden), Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah FC, Saudi Arabia), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania)

Midfielders: Kirizestom Ntambi (Wakiso Giants, Uganda) Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (El Meskir, Egypt), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Luwagga Kizito (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Milton Karisa (Oujda, Egypt), Moses Opondo (FC Odense, Denmark), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers, Uganda)

Strikers: Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkhane, Egypt), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad, Egypt)