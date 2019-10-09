Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) could have walked away from Green Light stadium happy following their 2-1 win on Tuesday but at least not their goalkeeper James Alitho.

Alitho who started the game was hauled off after 71 minutes for Nafian Alionzi a decision that left the former angry.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Goalkeeper James Alitho was left angry after being substituted in URA FC win against Onduparaka FC

Manager Ssimbwa has said that he has a good relationship with the shot stopper and indicated that the change stemmed from tactical positioning.

“Any player wants to be on the pitch and I would understand his disappointment but I thought he did not have a good day and kept committing mistake after mistake.” Ssimbwa started.

“To be sincere, he gave away about three chances to our opponents but we were lucky not be punished. If a goalkeeper repeatedly makes mistakes and you don’t act as a coach, you would be stupid. I do not know why he cried but he must know that he does not have a permanent slot on the team, even me as a coach I can be replaced at any time.”

Cromwell Rwothomio scored a brace to guide URA FC to their second win this season and put a halt to a poor run that had seen the tax collectors go five games without victory.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports

Gadaffi Wahab converted from the spot in stoppage time to get Onduapraka’s consolation.

The tax collectors who moved to 9th place on 7 points will return to action on Saturday at home against Mbarara City FC.

