Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club (URA FC) could have walked away from Green Light stadium happy following their 2-1 win on Tuesday but at least not their goalkeeper James Alitho.

Alitho who started the game was hauled off after 71 minutes for Nafian Alionzi a decision that left the former angry.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Goalkeeper James Alitho was left angry after being substituted in URA FC win against Onduparaka FC

Manager Ssimbwa has said that he has a good relationship with the shot stopper and indicated that the change stemmed from tactical positioning.

“Any player wants to be on the pitch and I would understand his disappointment but I thought he did not have a good day and kept committing mistake after mistake.” Ssimbwa started.

“To be sincere, he gave away about three chances to our opponents but we were lucky not be punished. If a goalkeeper repeatedly makes mistakes and you don’t act as a coach, you would be stupid. I do not know why he cried but he must know that he does not have a permanent slot on the team, even me as a coach I can be replaced at any time.”

Cromwell Rwothomio scored a brace to guide URA FC to their second win this season and put a halt to a poor run that had seen the tax collectors go five games without victory.

Gadaffi Wahab converted from the spot in stoppage time to get Onduapraka’s consolation.

The tax collectors who moved to 9th place on 7 points will return to action on Saturday at home against Mbarara City FC.