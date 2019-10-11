Uganda Cricket Association has zeroed in on twelve players to prepare for the World Challenge League.

Challengers paceman Richard Agamire is the surprise inclusion on the team that has been training over the past month under the supervision of Steve Tikolo and hist assistants Michael Ndiko and Jackson Ogwang.

Having missed the last two tours of Cricket Cranes, Shahzad Kamal made himself available for the tournament and was included in the squad.

Kenneth Waiswa makes a return after recovering from a back injury that kept him out of the Africa T20 Qualifiers.

Arnold Otwani who has been consistent with the bat for the national side over the last couple of years will, along with Fred Achelam, keep wickets.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Henry Ssenyondo

Henry Ssenyondo and vet Frank Nsubuga are the spinners in the team and will share the bowling responsibility with Charles Waiswa and allrounder Riazat Sha.

Roger Mukasa who had a rough patch during his captaincy of the national team as well as his assistant Brian Masaba and Hamu Kayondo complete the squad.

The World Challenge League Group B tournament is scheduled for November 26 to December 10 in Hong Kong.

Bermuda, Italy, Jersey, and Kenya are the other teams that will compete at the event.

The Training Squad