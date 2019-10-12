The Tornado derby used to light up the local league years ago but now the gulf in class between the sides has diluted the rivalry.

Tornado Bee was able to emerge out of their sister club to become a formidable force on the local scene winning the league four times in a row.

On the other hand, the original Tornado has fallen on hard times in the past even getting demoted to Division 2 a couple of years ago.

Despite regrouping last year and gaining promotion to the first division, they have failed to cut the grade with the big boys. They have not won a single game this season and the youngsters had found the going very tough. They are odds on favourites for demotion to Division 2 and they should be planning for life in the second tier of Ugandan cricket.

Tornado Bee, on the other hand, is assured of life in Division One for another season and this derby is more or less a grudge match for them. They come into the game as favourites and they should be able to take care of the youngsters at the lakeside oval. Even though they have had a quiet season by their standards, they have won the games they need to ensure that they maintain their Division One status.

The other Division One game at the University Oval in Kyambogo will have Patidar seeking to get something in the winning column. Their NR (No Result) and loss columns have been busy as they dropped valuable points. They were a no show last weekend against KICC in Entebbe and were unfortunate when their game against Tornado was delayed a no result.

Patidar occupies the remaining relegation spot but has SKLPS in their sight, if they can win their remaining games they should be able to climb to safety though easier said than done.

Kutchi Tigers, on the other hand, their second-place finish last season is already a decent memory but they have done enough as well to maintain their top division status. Dinesh Nakrani is back in the country for national team duties and he will definitely bolster a blunt batting line up.

Last weekend the Kyambogo ground had the Chappa School League and could not be used for the cricket match so we hope they won’t be any distractions for the Sunday games.