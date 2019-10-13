International Friendly Match (Sunday, 13th October 2019):

Ethiopia Vs Uganda Cranes – Bhair Dar Stadium (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes Head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named the starting eleven to take on Ethiopia during the International build up match at the Bahir Dar Stadium.

Denis Onyango starts in between the goal posts and leads the team as captain.

Ronald Brian Ddungu Mukiibi and Joseph Benson Ochaya start as the right and left full backs respectively.

The duo of Hassan Wasswa Mawanda and Bevis Kristopher Mugabi Kizito start in central defence.

Hard tackling Tadeo Lwanga is the holding midfielder.

It is a compact midfield that has Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Allan Kyambadde, Abdul Lumala and William Luwagga Kizito.

Henry Patrick Kaddu is the lead forward.

Uganda Cranes will use the build up for the two upcoming AFCON 2021 Qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi (to be played between 11th and 19th of November 2019).

The game against Ethiopia will the first international match under McKinstry since taking over from interim coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Uganda Cranes XI:

Denis Onyango (GK, Captain), Ronald Brian Ddungu Mukiibi,Joseph Benson Ochaya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Bevis Mugabi Kristoper Kizito, Tadeo Lwanga, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Allan Kyambadde, Abdu Lumala, Henry Patrick Kaddu, William Kizito Luwagga

Subs: Robert Odongkara (G.K), Timothy Denis Awany, Nico Wakiro Wadada, Isaac Muleme, Kirizestom Ntambi, Milton Karisa, Moses Opondo, Derrick Paul Nsibambi, Allan Kayiwa