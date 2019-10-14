Uganda netball national team, the She Cranes has on Monday afternoon departed the country for Cape town,South Africa ahead of the 2019 Africa Netball Championship that serves off on Friday, 18th October.

A contingent comprised of eleven players and ten officials were flagged off by National Council of Sports Vice chairman, Administration, Zubair Galiwango in a brief function held in Lugogo.

Uganda goes into the championship as defending champions having on the last two editions held in Kampala and Lusaka in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

While flagging off the team, Galiwango encouraged the team to go and make the country proud because they have proved that they are a dominant force.

“As government, we are proud of the She Cranes and the team has always brought us joy. I encourage you to go out there and make Uganda proud.”

The team however travels without influential captain Peace Proscovia Drajole Agondua who reportedly sustained an injury and thus ruled out of the tournament.

The other notable faces missing on the team include Rachael Nanyonga and Lilian Ajio.

A source within Uganda Netball Federation(UNF) intimated to this website that Ajio was dropped because she is believed to have given out information to the media about the mess that happened in the camp during the World Cup.

Uganda is in pool B alongside Zimbabwe, Kenya and Tanzania. The other group (Pool A) has hosts South Africa, Malawi, Zambia and Lesotho.

She Cranes team

Jesca Achan, Privas Kaye, Irene Eyaru, Irene Mirembe, Mary Nuba Cholock, Shaffie Nalwanja, Joan Nampungu, Stella Oyella, Martha Soigi, Hindu Namutebi, Stella Nanfuka

Officials

Susan Ongom Nowel Anek – UNF President

Annet Nabayego Kisomose – UNF General Secretary

Yusuf Kamulegeya- Logistics

Jocelyn Ucanda- Team manager

Rashid Mubiru- Head coach

Beatrice Zawadi – Assistant coach

Paul Stephen Ataro- Primary Care 1

Priscilla Ondoga – Primary Care 2

Cecilia Anyakoit – NCS Member

Samuel Mpoza Kabuye- Media