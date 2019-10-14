The ICC today announced that Uganda will be hosting the second round of the World Cricket Challenge League.

The announcement was made via an ICC media release after a meeting by the board. There were many announcements made after the meeting but the highlight for Uganda is the decision to award them the right to host the second round of the Challenge League.

The Challenge League was created last year to replace the World Cricket League (WCL) that was based on Divisions. The final WCL tournament for Uganda was in Oman where we finished at the bottom of Division 3 and this position earned us a slot in Group B of the Challenge League. Uganda is the same group alongside Jersey, Hongkong, Italy, Bermuda, and neighbours Kenya.

The 1st round of the Cricket Challenge League Group B will be held in Hong Kong this year from November 29 to December 10. The ICC is yet to make a decision on whether the tournament will be hosted in Hongkong due to unrest there.

This is the second time Uganda will be hosting a major ICC event after the successful WCL in 2017.

The relatively low cost of hosting events makes Uganda a destination for major events. The local events have also helped Uganda raise the profile of the game while they promote the event.