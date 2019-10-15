Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira has agreed with Major League Soccer (MLS) side Chicago Fire to extend his stay at the club.

Azira who joined the Chicago-based side after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will remain at the club till 2020.

According to the statement released, the franchise “exercised the 2020 contract options for midfielders Micheal Azira, Jeremiah Gutjahr and Fabian Herbers.”

The 32-year old has amassed more than 120 MLS appearances, with four appearances (two starts) for the Fire.

Chicago now have 14 players under contract for 2020 with all three Designated Player slots still open.