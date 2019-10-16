For the fifth year running, Federation of Uganda Football Associations(FUFA) will hold football awards with the primary purpose of recognising and rewarding excelling footballers.

Running under the theme “Uganda’s finest footballers,” the 2019 edition comes bigger and better with leading telecommunication giants Airtel committing financial support of 100 million shillings.

Kawowo Sports’ Joel Muyita takes a close look at the provisional shortlist for the Airtel FUFA Female player of the year category.

Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

In her first season at the club, Daisy Nakaziro was handed the captain’s armband. Her abilities to command the team on pitch helped the Masindi based side to reach the playoffs on their first time of asking and the club also reached the FUFA Women’s Cup where they lost to Makerere University.

Nakaziro, who was at Muteesa I Royal University before joining Lady Doves, was one of the key pillars for the team playing 15 of the 16 league games and keeping eight clean sheets.

Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals)

John Batanudde Shadia Nankya, 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup top scorer

On top of fulfilling her primary role as a defender, Shadia Nankya added scoring goals to her game thanks to the liberty given to her to surge forward whenever Uganda Martyrs High School needed to score. She scored eleven goals in the league and was the top scorer in the FUFA Women’s Cup.

Nankya will be featuring for UCU Lady Cardinals this season.

Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves)

Riticia Nabbosa was arguably the most valuable player for Lady Doves last season. For everything that Lady Doves did going forward, Nabbosa was the think tank. Nine assists to her name, the former Western United and Olila High School player makes a cut to the short list.

Shamira Nalugya (Isra Soccer Academy)

Isra Soccer Academy is a team that would be comfortable staying in the league rather than vying for the title but had a shot at the playoff slots in Elizabeth group thanks to the performance from then skipper Shamira Nalugya. If there’s anything that Isra Soccer Academy did going forward, Nalugya had a hand in it. Twelve assists and four goals last season, this means she was involved in sixteen of the twenty goals that the team scored.

She has now joined Kawempe Muslim Ladies ahead of the 2019 FUFA Women Super League.

Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Arguably the best central striker Uganda has currently, Juliet Nalukenge has not disappointed this year guiding Kawempe Muslim to a fifth successive appearance in the championship playoffs and scored ten league goals.

Nalukenge helped Kawempe Muslim to win the national schools’ championship and the East Africa Secondary Schools championship.

She also captained Uganda U17 Girls to winning the 2019 COSAFA championship, finishing as the top scorer with 18 goals.

Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals)

A player that needs no introduction for anyone that has followed Women’s football in Uganda. She finished the regular season with 14 goals and scored three goals in the playoffs to guide UCU Lady Cardinals to their first ever league title

Fauzia Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy)

One of the top performers this year despite playing for a mid-table entity in Isra Soccer Academy. There is nothing Isra did last season and doesn’t have the names Shamira Nalugya and Fauzia Najjemba. Fourteen goals in her second season in the FUFA Women Elite League hence making her a joint top scorer alongside Hasifa Nassuna. It should be noted that Isra scored a total of twenty goals of which fourteen came from Najjemba.

Najjemba was the top scorer at the 2019 National secondary schools’ championship and East Africa Secondary Schools tournament scoring 14 and 10 goals respectively.

She also scored 12 goals at the 2019 COSAFA U17 Girls championship in Mauritius.

Maureen Kinavudori (UCU Lady Cardinals)

FUFA Media UCU Lady Cardinals captain Maureen Kinavudori

The Kenyan striker captained UCU Lady Cardinals to their first league title in a season the club lost their head coach Simon Peter Ssebulime.

Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim)

Moved from King of Kings in Fort Portal to join Kawemepe Muslim FC at the start of the year. She had signed for Asubo Gafford Ladies but did not feature for them in the league and has since joined Kawempe Muslim.

She was part of the school team that won both the national and East African championship and was part of Uganda U17 Girls’ national team.

Amina Nababbi(Makerere University)

John Batanudde She Mak’s Aminah Nababi celebrates after scoring in the FUFA Women’s Cup

She guided Makerere University to winning their first ever title when they defeated Lady Doves to claim the 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup. Nababbi was named the most valuable player of the tournament.

Catherine Nagadya (Makerere University)

Another enterprising young striker who was influential in guiding Makerere University to lifting the FUFA Women’s Cup.

Nagadya was also part of Uganda U17 Girls’ national team that won the COSAFA championship.

Ruth Aturo(UCU Lady Cardinals)

The goalkeeper played an integral role as the Mukono based institute lifted their first ever league title. Aturo won the accolade last year after beating off competition from Tracy Akiror Jones and Shadia Nankya.

Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens)

FUFA Media Lillian Mutuuzo celebrates after scoring a goal for Crested Cranes

Was part of the Kampala Queens team that reached the playoffs of the league. However, they were eliminated by Lady Doves.

