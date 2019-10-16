After fighting his way into the title contention this year, Arthur Blick Jr looks forward to maintaining the position with another podium finish in the upcoming Kabalega rally this weekend in Hoima.

Blick and co-driver George Semakula registered their first season victory in the previous NRC event in Fort Portal last month, to be elevated to a third position on NRC standings.

Kalyango Geoge Ssemakula and Arthur Blick after Fort Portal rally victory.

The Shell sponsored crew stands at 285points; 70points behind leader Yasin Nasser.

“I feel the championship is still wide open with 200 points to fight for.

“This weekend we shall target a podium finish, God willing. I checked the entries and I liked the fact that all Uganda’s fast drivers will be competing in this Rally, it is going to be fun,” said Blick.

Blick and Semakula must focus on the podium finish to attach themselves further on this year’s title.

Blick however sights a challenging event Kabalega rally will be.

“We did recce over the weekend and the route is more rough than smooth. It is raining heavily in Hoima and will be very challenging if it rains this weekend considering that there are ongoing/unfinished road works,” he added.

Kalabega rally will cover total competitive distance of 173.83 consisting in nine stages in the two days.

Top five drivers’ standings

Yasin Nasser 355points

Ronald Sebuguzi 300

Arthur Blick Jr 285

Hassan Alwi 260

Christakis Fitidis 258