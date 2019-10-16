2019 Airtel FUFA Awards

Saturday, 14 th December

Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala

For the fifth year in a row, the Airtel FUFA Awards will be hosted at the lavish lakeside Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

For starters, this year’s awards will be held on Saturday, 14th December 2019 under the theme “Celebrating Uganda’s Footballers”.

The launch was held at Achwa Hall, Serena International Hotel in Kampala on Wednesday, 16th October 2019.

This launch was graced by the top brass FUFA officials led by the Acting FUFA President Justus Mugisha, the representatives of the sponsors and partners as well as the members of the media.

Chairman of the Airtel FUFA Awards Organizing Committee, Rogers Byamukama confirmed that there are four new categories added to the last year’s to make 14.

The new categories include; Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2019 (Women), Airtel – FUFA Women Football Coach of the Year, Best Squad (Club/National Team) of a particular Year, FUFA Member Associations’ Award and the Team Fans of the Year (FUFA Competitions) – New

Objective of these awards is to reward excellence. We also recognize those that have built a strong foundation to the game. The top awards will be the male & female players of the awards. These awards are valid for the Season effective 7th December 2018 to 14th December 2019. The coaches and captains made nominees for the male and female players of the year. There will be two rounds of voting. There are three catergories of voters; Coaches, Captains and fans. 50% will belong to coaches and 25% to captains and fans. I thank the partners – Airtel Uganda, NIC Holdings, Bet Lion, Pepsi, Bidco Uganda Limited, ECO Bank, BBS Telefaina. The Dress Code will be formal preferably a black Tie. Rogers Byamukama, Chairman Airtel FUFA Awards Organizing Committee

Airtel Uganda has once again offered Shs 100,000,000 to help in the organization.

Represented by Remmy Kisakye, head of Brand & Communications and Noella Byuma (Brand and Strategies manager), Airtel Uganda officially handed over the dummy cheque as the main sponsors.

As Airtel Uganda, we pride in football development and nurturing. We do not shy away from milestones registered at the national team (Uganda Cranes).We reaffirm our commitment to Uganda’s football. We are also the main sponsors of the Airtel Masaza cup. Some players to the Uganda Cranes have also emerged from Masaza Cup Remmie Kisakye, Airtel Uganda Brand & Communications Director

We are very privileged to associate with these awards for the past three years. We promise to continue with this partnership. We believe in this institution of FUFA and we commit to continue supporting Primerose Kobusingye, ECO Bank Communications Director.

At NIC, we believe in supporting football. This year makes the 11th year when we have partnered with FUFA. We have made a long term investment in sport particularly in football. Pamela Abonyo, NIC Holdings Head Corporate Communications

We are privileged to be part. As a Buganda Kingdom Television, we believe that football has to be nurtured. We are also the official broadcasters of the Airtel Masaza Cup. Therefore, to broadcast the Awards, we are in the right place Alice Namatovu, BBS TV – Sales and Marketing Director

In 2013, we thought we could take Uganda’s football higher. We presented our manifesto and it was accepted by the stake holders who endorsed it. In 2014, we transformed the manifesto into a five year strategic plan with the vision of being the number one footballing country on and off the pitch. We sold the idea to sponsors and partners in 2015 and the awards are now a permanent fixture on the FUFA activity calendar. I thank our sponsors and partners for coming together with us to work with us. I also thank the committees that have been organizing. In a special way, I want to thank Airtel Uganda for being with us all throughout not only with Uganda Cranes but in football development through the Airtel Rising Stars (ARS) and the Kingdom Justus Mugisha, Acting FUFA President

“Thanks to the organizing team for organizing these beautiful events,” Bernard Musinguzi, Sales and Marketing Executive Bet Lion.

Awards are motivational. Like Messi, if you are best, you will win over and over. Professionalism starts here. These players have been motivated by the awards and the coaches too. Thank Airtel Uganda for the development strategy. National team must be evolving to make it easy for the head coach of Uganda Cranes, Jonathan McKinstry. Clubs in Uganda must appreciate the development of players just like we did for the 2019 CECAFA Clubs Kagame Cup. Mike Mutebi, KCCA FC Head Coach

“Awards inspire us as coaches and that is what we want for our country,” Douglas Bamweyana.

KCCA head coach Mike Hillary Mutebi and his Maroons counterpart Douglas Bamweyana also attended the launch.

Nominees for Airtel FUFA Male Player of the Year 2019

Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), Mike Mutyaba (KCCA), Viane Ssekajjugo (Wakiso Giants), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Bashir Mutanda (SC Villa), Joel Madondo (Busoga United), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers), Allan Okello (KCCA), Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City), Deogratious Ojok (BUL), Bright Anukani (Proline), Hillary Mukundane (Mbarara City), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers), Ivan Bogere (Proline)

Nominees for Airtel FUFA Team Fans of the Year 2019

SC Villa, Onduparaka, KCCA, Tooro United, West Nile Province, Acholi Province Fans, Lango Province Fans, Bunyoro Province Fans

Nominees for Airtel – FUFA Female player of the Year, 2019

Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslim), Fauzia Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Hasifah Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Leticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim), Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs), Amina Nababi (Makerere University), Shamirah Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy), Maureen Kinavudori (UCU Lady Cardinals)

When I arrived in Uganda, I was assured that there is a pool of talented players and whoever makes the starting eleven is good enough to do the job. I am humbled for FUFA to recognize female players as well Jonathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

Uganda is at the forefront of promoting raw talent on the entire African continent. It has always been a collective responsibility. We are all in the race. I welcome the new Uganda Cranes head coach Jonathan McKinstry to Uganda and wish him the very best Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, 3rd Vice President FUFA

Full List of the 2019 Airtel FUFA Awards Categories

1 – Airtel – FUFA Male Player of the Year 2019

2 – Airtel – FUFA Female Player of the Year 2019

3 – Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2019 (Men)

4 – Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2019 (Women) – New

5 – Airtel – FUFA Coach of the Year 2019

6 – Airtel – FUFA Women Football Coach of the Year – New

7 – FUFA Presidential Award

8 – Airtel – FUFA Fair Play Award 2019 (UPL)

9 – Airtel – FUFA Upcoming Talent Award 2019 (FJL)

10 – Airtel – FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the Year

11 – Airtel – FUFA Fans’ Favorite Uganda foreign based Player

12 – Best Squad (Club/National Team) of a particular Year – New

13 – FUFA Member Associations’ Award – New

14 – Team Fans of the Year (FUFA Competitions) – New