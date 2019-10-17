City Oilers got off to a winning start at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers ON Wednesday, beating Buurindian side Dynamo, 71-57.

Landry Ndikumana scored an efficient 18 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and got support from Robinson Opong who contributed 13 points.

Despite a comfortable win, the start was not the best as the Ugandan champions trailed 14-13 before finding their groove in the subsequent frames.

“First games are very tricky, there’s a lot of nerves and not knowing the other team the game tends to be tough but I’m happy we won the game,” Juruni said in the aftermath.

“We didn’t know our opponents because we haven’t seen any Burundian team play in a while but basing on the history we scouted pretty well.”

James Okello (9 points, 6 rebounds) and Francis Azolibe (9 points, 7 rebounds) came handy for the Oilers who put their superiority in size to full advantage.

“We used our size well because we are bigger than them so we found a way of getting to our bigs and they got the job done,” Juruni said.

City Oilers take on Hawasa City todayin their second game.