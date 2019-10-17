Two-Wheel Drive category leader Samual Watendwa is charged up to regain his podium finish streak as the championship heads to Hoima for the penultimate round this weekend.

Watendwa registered his only finish outside the podium this season when misfortunes pushed him to fifth place during the NRC round in Fort Portal last month.

However, the Toyota FX driver maintained his lead in the 2WD category with 75points; 25points ahead of second-placed Ismail waliggo.

“We are all prepared for Hoima rally. The car is in good shape although we are short of few things.

“We are going to be more focused this time to avoid what happened to us in Fort Portal. We want that podium finish in Hoima,” said Watendwa.

Watendwa needs to finish in the top positions in the remaining two NRC events for him to secure his maiden category championship title.

With co-driver Steven Bunya, Watendwa will be neck and neck with titles rivals; Ismail Waliggo, Fred Senkumba, Sadat Negomba and Timothy Gawaya.

2WD Top Three Drivers