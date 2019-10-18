Tanzania’s decision to pull out of the 2019 Africa Netball Championship has forced organisers to make some changes as the tournament throws off this Friday in Cape Town, South Africa.
Initially, Tanzania had confirmed to take place in this year’s edition but they were forced to withdraw due to financial constraints. This, therefore, meant Pool B was only left with three countries that are Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.
It is upon this basis that the organisers decided to change the playing format from groups to round-robin. This also meant a change in the fixtures for the tournament slated to take place between 18th -24th October.
The team with most points at the end of the tournament will, therefore, be crowned champions just like it has been the case in the last two editions held in Kampala and Lusaka.
Defending champions Uganda will start her title defence against Zimbabwe in the last game on Friday at Bellville velodrome at 9 PM (EAT).
In the opening game, hosts South Africa routed Lesotho 116-10 and the former will return in action against Malawi later on.
The other fixture to be played on Friday will see Kenya taking on Zambia.
Revised Fixtures
Friday, 18th October 2019
- South Africa 116-10 Lesotho
- Kenya vs Zambia
- South Africa vs Malawi
- Uganda vs Zimbabwe
Saturday, 19th October 2019
- Lesotho vs Kenya
- South Africa vs Zimbabwe
- Uganda vs Zambia
- Kenya vs Malawi
Sunday, 22nd October 2019
- Lesotho vs Uganda
- Zimbabwe vs Kenya
- Zambia vs Malawi
- South Africa vs Uganda
- Lesotho vs Zimbabwe
Monday, 21st October 2019
- Uganda vs Malawi
- South Africa vs Kenya
- Zimbabwe vs Zambia
- Lesotho vs Malawi
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019
- Lesotho vs Zambia
- Zimbabwe vs Malawi
- Uganda vs Kenya
- South Africa vs Zambia