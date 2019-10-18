Tanzania’s decision to pull out of the 2019 Africa Netball Championship has forced organisers to make some changes as the tournament throws off this Friday in Cape Town, South Africa.

Initially, Tanzania had confirmed to take place in this year’s edition but they were forced to withdraw due to financial constraints. This, therefore, meant Pool B was only left with three countries that are Uganda, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

It is upon this basis that the organisers decided to change the playing format from groups to round-robin. This also meant a change in the fixtures for the tournament slated to take place between 18th -24th October.

The team with most points at the end of the tournament will, therefore, be crowned champions just like it has been the case in the last two editions held in Kampala and Lusaka.

Defending champions Uganda will start her title defence against Zimbabwe in the last game on Friday at Bellville velodrome at 9 PM (EAT).

In the opening game, hosts South Africa routed Lesotho 116-10 and the former will return in action against Malawi later on.

The other fixture to be played on Friday will see Kenya taking on Zambia.

Revised Fixtures

Friday, 18th October 2019

South Africa 116-10 Lesotho

Kenya vs Zambia

South Africa vs Malawi

Uganda vs Zimbabwe

Saturday, 19th October 2019

Lesotho vs Kenya

South Africa vs Zimbabwe

Uganda vs Zambia

Kenya vs Malawi

Sunday, 22nd October 2019

Lesotho vs Uganda

Zimbabwe vs Kenya

Zambia vs Malawi

South Africa vs Uganda

Lesotho vs Zimbabwe

Monday, 21st October 2019

Uganda vs Malawi

South Africa vs Kenya

Zimbabwe vs Zambia

Lesotho vs Malawi

Tuesday, 22nd October 2019