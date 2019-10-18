Hawasa City 49-100 City Oilers

City Oilers registered a second straight win the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Ugandan champions blew Hawasa City out of the National Indoor Stadium on Thursday night and every Oiler that stepped on the floor apart from Ben Komakech scored atleast 2 points.

Oilers needed little effort to take command of the game and by the halftime break, it was clear Hawasa were in for a long night as they trailed 51-22.

Stephen Omony stepped off the bench and scored an efficient game-high 21 points to lead Oilers. The vet shot 9-of-13 from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Jordin Mayes who shot 5-of-16 from the floor contributed 16 points, Landry Ndikumana scored 15 points and picked 6 rebounds in just under fifteen minutes on the floor while Ivan Muhwezi chipped in with 14 points.

Daniel Ergutu scored team-high 16 points for Hawasa and Pangi Omod had 14 points.

Oilers return to action tonight against hosts JKT and a win will all but seal one of the two top spots needed to qualify for the next round.