Makerere University will host nine universities from across the continent during the 2019 Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) University Championships Rugby 7s from Saturday, October 19 to Sunday, October 20.

The ten-team tournament will be played at the Makerere Impis Rugby Grounds popularly known as The Graveyard.

The Africa Rugby 7s championship is the inaugural rugby university championship organized by FASU, and as the Secretary-General of the Federation, Penninah Kabenge highlighted, it will serve as a preparation tournament for the 2020 FISU World Championship to be hosted in La Plata, Argentina from September 17-19, 2020.

Kyambogo University comes into this tournament on the back of a successful East Africa University Games outing late last year in Arusha, Tanzania where they won gold and will be Uganda’s best chance at keeping the championship at home.

Makerere University, on the other hand, will be riding on more recent impressive performance in the national sevens rugby series where majority of their players took part over the 7 circuits in the university’s rugby club Makerere Impis.

Neighbours Kenya are represented by three universities; Kenyatta, Kibabii & USIU whose style of physical rugby is well known, while Botswana’s BIUST are the surprise package of the championship.

Photo Credit: UJ Sports University of Johannesburg

A strong force to reckon with, however, lies in South Africa’s lone participant, University of Johannesburg, who have set their sights on conquering the continent with their Orange Wave.

The Africa University Championships are part of the federation’s events including 3×3 Basketball, Tennis, Soccer, Athletics, Rugby and many others which universities take part in to earn a place to represent their countries at the World University Championships organized by the Federation of International University Sports (FISU).

The championship is to be played in a pool format after which the top-performing sides from each pool will progress into the knockout stages up to the final after which a champion will be crowned.

Pool A

University of Johannesburg (South Africa)

Kenyatta University (Kenya)

Makerere University Business School (Uganda)

Uganda Martyrs University (Uganda)

Kibabii University (Kenya)

Pool B