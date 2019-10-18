FUFA Big League: Paidha Black Angels 2-1 Kataka

Paidha Black Angels Football Club registered their first victory of the 2019 – 2020 FUFA Big League season.

Christened as the “Blacks”, Paidha Black Angels overcame visiting Kataka 2-1 at the Barokoro stadium in Zombo on Friday morning.

Jackson Nsubuga scored the winning goal in a well attended game.

This was during the continuation of the aborted game because of heavy rains that halted the match on Thursday.

By the time of the abandonment, the game was in the 39th minute and the scores were tied at one goal apiece.

First, the opening half was completed with the scores still tied at one goal apiece.

In the final half, Nsubuga netted the winning goal, much to the applause of the passionate fans.

Paidha Black Angels joined the other successful clubs on match day one of the second tier league.

Katwe United overcame Light SS 1-0 at Lugogo, Kigezi Home Boyz defeated Water 2-1 at Luzira, MYDA piped Kiboga Young 1-0 in Mbale and UPDF won 1-0 over Dove at the Katushabe play ground.

The Barokoro stadium will once again be the center of attraction on Friday afternoon when Doves All Stars entertain Bukedea Town Council.

Then on Saturday, match day one will climax with Kitara’s home contest against Kasese’s New Villa at the Kigaya play ground in Hoima.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the Uganda Premier League at the climax of the season in May 2020.

Other games: