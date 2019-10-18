National rally championship leader Yasin Nasser heads into the Kabalega Rally this weekend more focussed on collecting enough points to reinforce his position atop the standings.

Yasin and co-driver Ali Katumba’s positive performance of the season has placed them top of the table with 355points after five events.

A top four position will assert his objectives prior to the season finale.

“Our priority in Hoima is to finish. However, we shall try to focus and finish in positions that will guarantee enough points to maintain our position in the title chase.

“As a team, we are all set for the event and hopeful for the best,” said Nasser.

Nasser hopes he can apply a more cautious approach given the nature of the event.

“Its raining everyday in Hoima. It makes the roads more slippery and more challenging for us. A few roads are really bad compared to others.

“We plan to be more careful over the weekend because any slight mistake can cost anyone big time,” he added.

Kalabega rally will cover total competitive distance of 173.83 consisting in nine stages in the two days.

Top five drivers’ standings

Yasin Nasser 355points

Ronald Sebuguzi 300

Arthur Blick Jr 285

Hassan Alwi 260

Christakis Fitidis 258