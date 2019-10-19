Airtel Masaza Cup 2019:

Saturday, 26th October

Third Place: Buddu Vs Kyadondo (10 AM)

Final: Bulemezi Vs Busiro (3 PM) – Live on BBS TV

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

The Katikiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has called upon the subjects and other well-wishers to grace the 2019 Airtel Masaza cup closing day on Saturday, 26th October.

Mayiga was addressing the media during a press briefing held at his office based at Bulange in Mengo, Kampala.

Katikiro Mayiga also warned against hooliganism at the upcoming Masaza final day where Bulemezi takes on Busiro in the highly anticipated finale slated for Saturday 26th October at the Mandela national stadium, Namboole.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga

IN A HUMBLE WAY, I call upon the subjects of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II to come and attend the closing day of this year’s tournament. I warn against all kinds of hooliganism that could cause discomfort. Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga, Prime Minister of Buganda Kingdom

It is just over one week to the biggest football match in the Buganda Kingdom, the Masaza cup final.

Deo Sserwadda’s Busiro who have never won the title will take on 2012 champions

Bulemeezi who are coached by Bright stars assistant coach Simon Mugerwa.

With the teams already in their residential camps, the organizers are also busy compiling the guest list for this big football match.

In fact, both teams have intensified the preparations with build up matches. Bulemezi overcame SC Villa 1-0 on Friday and Busiro beat Kasanje 4-0.

Mayiga confirmed that for the first time (King) Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will come along with special guests.

Kabaka Mutebi II invited some special guests from UNAIDS so as to emphasize this year’s theme of fighting HIV/AIDS.

He also warned those who will turn up against acts of hooliganism.

Before the final, Buddu and Kyaddondo will face of in the 3rd place match.

Last year, Ssingo won the championship.

This championship remains one of the most watched local sporting annual events, luring as many fans as possible.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Some of the fans that graced the 2019 Airtel Masaza Cup Final

