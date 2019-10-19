Sudan 1-2 Tanzania (Agg: 2-2, TZ qualify on away goals rule)

Ditram Ntchimbi and Erasto Nyoni cancelled out a first half lead by Amir Kamal to give local based Taifa Stars a 2-1 win away against Sudan to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Sudan won the first leg in Dar es Salaam 1-0 and thought they had sealed it when Kamal put them in the lead after half an hour.

In the second half, Nyoni scored a beauty of a free kick after danger man Ntchimbi was fouled near the edge to give hope to the visitors.

With ten minutes to the final whistle, Ntchimbi won it getting at the end of Iddi Chilunda ball inside the six yard area to send the Taifa Stars to Cameroon 2020.

Action in the final round of qualifiers continues on Saturday and Sunday with Uganda Cranes among the teams in action.