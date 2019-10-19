In a bid to spread wings and sprout the game of Taekwondo to the different corners of the country, the Uganda Taekwondo Federation (UTF) is on a vigorous programme to teach the basics of the game to as many people as possible.

The latest development has witnessed the federation launch a refugee Inclusion Taekwondo club in Rwamanja Refugee settlement in Kamwenge district, Western Uganda.

This refugee Inclusion club was officially launched on Friday 18th, October 2019.

The launch was graced by officials of the federation, guests and lured as many locals, all who came to witness the game first hand.

Hakim Kato Ahimbisibwe, President Uganda Taekwondo Federation (UTF) believes that taking the game to the countryside is another five up for them as they intend to recruit as many participants as possible.

TODAY IS A HISTORIC DAY AS We are humbled for the start AND LAUNCH OF the Rwamanja Refugee Inclusion Club. THE TRAINING LASTED FOR THREE MONTHS AND THE GRADING WAS DONE WITH A SUCCESS. WE NEED TO START RECEIVING REFUGEE TEAMS IN OUR COMPETITIONS Hakim Kato Ahimbisibwe, President Uganda Taekwondo Federation (UTF)

The club was started in 2018 when the federation general secretary Badru “master” Ntulage visited the settlement and saw the need for the expansion of the game to the refugees.

The club started with over seventy students and the number have raised to over 300 students.

We have come to launch the Refugee Inclusion under some of our projects that belong to the humanitarian programme where the grading was undertaken Badru “Master” Ntulage, General Secretary Uganda Taekwondo Federation and Assistant national team coach

The club accommodates both Male and Female from three (3) years but limited only to Refugees and local people around the settlement.

The club is fully guided by the parent Body, Uganda Taekwondo Federation.

In Kampala, the urban refugee programme is also up and running.

The federation intends to visit the other parts of the country including, Adjumani, Moyo and Kyagwari, among others.