Yasin Nasser and co-driver Ali Katumba claimed the opening leg lead in the Kabalega rally in Hoima.

The Moil Rally Team kept within top times in the day’s three stages to register a total time of 24mins 00secs and with that, a six seconds lead ahead of second-placed Rajiv Ruparelia.

“Its a good result for us. We didn’t expect it but we are glad for the position.

“We shall still focus on our earlier plan tomorrow; being more cautious and avoid any mistakes to ensure we maintain our target,” said Nasser.

Yasin and Katumba currently lead the championship standings with 355 points. A top position tomorrow will place them well in for a possible title this year.

Rajiv Ruparelia had a fine drive as he debuted his VW Proto in the Clubman Championship, registering the second-fastest times on the day; six seconds behind Nasser.

“We have enjoyed the day. It was my first time to drive this car in a big event and so far we are happy with the performance.

“Our main target is to finish the event tomorrow and add on the experience,” said Ruparelia.

Arthur Blick Jr who had the initial lead with the first stage win completed the top three. He is 12 seconds behind heading into Sunday’s final leg. Ronald Sebuguzi currently lies in fourth.

Duncan Mubiru finished the day in fifth followed by Omar Mayanja.

The day registered a number of casualties including Adam Rauf Essa who not only suffered a ten-minute penalty for deviating but also rammed into a tree that damaged his car during the Super Special Stage. He is expected to resume the race on Sunday.

Christakis Fitidis, Ponsiano Lwakataka, Ismail Waliggo and Ambrose Byona made an early exit with mechanical problems.

Current Two-Wheel Drive championship leader Samuel Watendwa rolled his car in the day’s second stage.

Hassan Alwi who had received a ten minutes penalty for deviation was a no show for the Super Special Stage hence exiting from the event.

Crews are set to cover six stages with a total distance of 140kilometres.