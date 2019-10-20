Arthur Blick Jr secured a crucial victory in the Kabalega rally to keep his hopes for a second championship title much alive.

Blick and co-driver George Semakula impressively cruised to their second consecutive victory to ensure that the fight for the championship goes down the wire.

The Shell Sponsored crew posted total times of 1hour, 41 minutes, 20 seconds to clinch victory.

“What I can say is glory belongs to God. I have been longing for a win this season and now this is the second one.

“We are so excited for this win thanks to my sponsors and team manager who have ensured we had everything we needed for this event,” said excited Blick.

The victory puts Blick at 385points to close in on championship leader Yasin Nasser with only 30points into the season finale.

Second place had Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye who survived mishaps to register their first podium finish of the season with the second-fastest time.

Mayanja finished 21seconds behind winner Arthur Blick.

“We are happy about this podium. It’s our first this season which comes after a series of disappointments in the previous events.

“We have always posted top speeds but misfortunes let us down,” said Mayanja.

Dr. Ashiraf Ahmed was equally elated after sealing the podium in third position. It is was his first podium finish this season.

“It was a challenging event since I had just changed a co-driver and we had to get along first.

“But I am happy everything came out well and having this podium shows we were a good team since many failed to make it,” said Ahmed.

Current championship leaders Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba had a late scare in the ultimate stage that cost them valuable times.

The Moil rally team would drop from third to fourth position overall. They, however, maintained their championship lead.

Fred Busulwa and Edward Kiyingi completed the top five positions followed by Isaas Ssozi in sixth.

Rajiv Ruparelia and Enoch Olinga secured their second consecutive victory in the Clubman Rally Championship (CRC).

Ruparelia not only topped the CRC but he also fought for stages times with NRC drivers leading the event by the time he completed his event percentage.

Peter Businge came second followed by Pasuwa.

In Two-Wheel Drive category, Fred Senkumba claimed his back to back victory to take the class championship to the wire.

Sadat Negomba came second followed by Ismail Lule.

Ronald Sebuguzi, Duncan Mubiru, Christakis Fitidis, Abdul Katete, Hassan Alwi, Adam Rauf were among the causalities of the event.

The season finale is scheduled for November 29 December 1.