Uganda Rugby 7s progressed to the Challenge Trophy semifinal at the 2019 Safari 7s tournament early on Sunday morning at the RFUEA Grounds after overcoming a charging Zimbabwean side 17-12 in the opening match of day two.

Zimbabwe, currently African 7s champions having won the title in Tunisia, have had a miserable campaign at the tournament progressing winless from Pool D against Kenya’s KCB, French side Seventies, and Spain national 7s and were desperate for a win on the second day out.

However, a solid performance on defense by the Uganda Rugby 7s denied them the redemption they sought, and despite touching down twice, two unconverted tries from Pius Ogena and Adrian Kasito in addition to a trademark Solomon Okia try converted by Joseph Aredo were just enough to send the Uganda 7s to the next stage.

Uganda is set to face Zambia in the first Challenge Trophy semifinal at 12.30pm. Zambia, like neighbours Zimbabwe were also bottom of their Pool C but with a single win just like Uganda on day one.

Zambia defeated Russian outfit Zastava in the Challenge Trophy quarterfinal, 27-17, in the second match of the day.

Challenge Cup: Quarterfinal 1 Result

Uganda 17-12 Zimbabwe (Tries: Pius Ogenaa, Solomon Okia, Adrian Kasito | Conversions: Joseph Aredo)