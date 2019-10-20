The 2019 Safari Sevens tournament climaxed in style at the RFUEA Grounds under clear skies on Sunday evening with the home side Kenya Morans being crowned champions after defeating South Africa’s Blitzboks in the main cup final, 19-14.

Morans, a composition of the second-best crop of Kenyan Sevens players after the top brass were called to the Shujaa, were explosive over the weekend from the get-go having played both the opening and closing matches of the 23rd edition of the prestigious tournament.

The Blitzboks won the first encounter between the two sides in the Pool stage on the opening day of the tournament 17-12 and looked forward to replicating that result in the final but the Morans were up to the task in the closing match running in three first-half tries from Geoffrey Okwach, Johnstone Olindi, and Jeffrey Oluoch to take a comfortable 19-00 lead into the break.

The Springboks put some points on the board in the second half courtesy of two converted tries from Mngadi Luyanda Sandiso and Hufke Cameron Elvino making full use of the penalties earned in the match to bring the game to just a try’s margin at 19-14 in the closing stanza.

The Morans held on dearly to deservedly win the game at the sound of the hooter and leap in celebration of the successful campaign at home.

The awards ceremony was graced by former Uganda Rugby Union President and current Rugby Africa Vice President Andrew Owor.

Match officials including Uganda’s Ronald Wotimber were recognised for a great job at the center of the action, managing well the matches within the confines of the laws.

The top try scorer award went to South Africa captain Siviwe Soyizwapi and Kenya Morans Jeffrey Okwach who tied at the leaderboard with 9 tries apiece.

Siviwe Soyizwapi was recognized as the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, an award he looked set to receive from the opening day with his brilliant performance during all the matches.

2019 SAFARI SEVENS

CHAMPIONS: Kenya Morans

Second place: Blitzboks (South Africa)

Third Place: Kenya Shujaa

Top Try Scorers: Siviwe Soyizwapi & Jeffrey Okwach – 9 tries

Most Valuable Player: Siviwe Soyizwapi