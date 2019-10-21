FUFA Big League 2019 – 2020: Match Day Two Results:

Paidha Black Angels 1-0 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Kansai Plascon 1-1 Kigezi Homeboyz

Kigezi Homeboyz UPDF 0-1 Nyamityobora FC

Nyamityobora FC Myda 0-1 Light SSS

Light SSS Saviours FC 1-1 Katwe United

Katwe United Ndejje University Vs Water FC (Not Played)

Match day two of the FUFA Big League was played on Sunday, 20th October 2019 with five games played across the different playing grounds in the country.

West Nile based club Paidha Black Angels smiled to their second successive win, triumphing 1-0 against Bukedea Town Council at the Barokoro stadium, before a capacity passionate crowd.

Left full back Francis Bithum netted the lone goal of the game to give acting head coach Robert Kakanga two wins out of two games.

Paidha Black Angels had also won 2-1 over Mbale based Kataka on Thursday during match day one.

Other results:

Dan Wagaluka was the hero, scoring the winner as Nyamityobora overcame UPDF 1-0 at the Bombo Military stadium.

The Kansai Plascon against Kigezi Homeboyz at the Luzira Prisons Grounds ended one goal apiece.

Light SS edged debutants MYDA 1-0 at the Elgon View play ground.

Lira’s Saviours and Katwe United played to a one all draw at the Katusabe grounds, Masindi.

The game between Ndejje University and Water was not played because Water had not carried their licences.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier division of football in Uganda.

Three clubs are promoted from the FUFA Big League to the Uganda Premier League at the end of the season in May 2020.