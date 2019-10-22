The newest entrant to the local rally scene, Rajiv Ruparelia, cannot wait for a full rally drive next year.

The 29-year-old who is competing in the Clubmna Rally Championship made a big statement with a flawless performance in Hoima last weekend.

Ruparelia and co-driver Enoch Olinga charged up to an impressive performance in the Saturday’s stages to seal the day in second; six seconds behind day one leader Yasin Nasser.

They continued with the stunning pace on the final day securing two stage wins as well as leading the event after stage five.

They would walk away with a second consecutive CRC victory on top of a convincing pace.

“It was an exciting event for us. We had a good flow throughout the event.

“The only challenge we had was driving on the grass which already had dew making it so slippery for us. Besides that, everything was smooth and the car was moving well,” said Ruparelia.

Rajiv is now setting his sights on even bigger things with a possible NRC title challenge in 2020.

“We are in talks with Tapio Laukkanen. We want to see if he can join us for more lessons since we have big targets like event wins and the big title next year,” he said.

Rajiv joined competitive racing this year.

He covered three Autocross events before he was upgraded to Clubman Rally Championship.

Top three CRC drivers standings