Uganda Premier League:

Vipers 2-1 BUL

BUL Maroons 1-3 KCCA

KCCA Kyetume 1-0 Proline

Frank Tumwesigye and Allan Kayiwa were on target as Vipers Sports Club edged BUL 2-1 in a Uganda Premier League clash at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday.

Tumwesigye scored the opener in the 21st minute, heading home a curling corner-kick from left back Aziz Kayondo.

Five minutes later, Kayiwa curled home a free-kick past goalkeeper Abdul Kimera from 20 yards out following a foul by Richard Matovu.

The goal galore continued on the half-hour mark when Deogratious Ojok dived to connect home James Otim’s cross from the right flank.

Bobosi Byaruhanga and second half Geofrey Wasswa were the booked players for Vipers as holding midfielder Godfrey Akol got cautioned for BUL.

Vipers’ Siraje Ssentamu was the man of the match.

The Venoms maintained their unbeaten run in the league and the only ‘virgin ‘side in the Uganda Premier League.

Vipers are now top of the league with 19 points from 8 games played.

Team Line Ups:

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Aziz Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Halid Lwaliwa, Siraje Ssentamu, Bobsi Byaruhanga, Frank Tumwesigye, Allan Kayiwa, Dan Sserunkuma, Fahad Bayo

Subs: Denis Kiggundu (G.K), Geofrey Wasswa, Farouk Musisi, Brian Nkuubi, Ashraf Mandela, Abraham Ndugwa, Brian Kalumba

Head coach: Edward Golola

Assistant Coach: Richard Wasswa

BUL XI: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Denis Okot Oola, Richard Matovu, Walter Ochola, Musa Walangira, Godfrey Akol, James Otim, Charles Ssebutinde, Deogratious Ojok, Richard Wandyaka, Robert Mukongotya.

Subs: Sanon Munabi (G.K), Allan Munaaba, Farouk Banga, Jimmy Kulaba, Martin Aprem, Thomas Kabaale, Fredson Gwoto

Head coach: Peter Onen

Assistant Coach: Hussein Kheri

