South Sudan national team head coach Cyprian Besong Ashu has named a provisional squad to commence preparations ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier game against Malawi.

The Bright Stars will kick start their qualifying campaign away in Blantyre against the Flames on 13th November 2019.

Ashu summoned a provisional squad of 28 players with the team expected to start training on Saturday, October 2019 in Juba.

The team is a blend of both the locally based players and those playing their trade abroad. Some of the foreign based players include Mbarara City FC lanky forward Makweth Wol Keen.

Makweth who recently featured for South Sudan U20 team at the CECEFA U20 tournament in Uganda is one of the nine forwards the coach has summoned.

The other notable player is 21-year-old attacking midfielder Daniel Chok who has had a good run in the Australian Premier League with Ingle Wood FC scoring 12 goals and was recently named the best young player in the league.

Midfielder Martin Sawi and defender Triple P Kun who play for Guyang Citizens FC in South Korea are also part of the team summoned.

South Sudan is in group B of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers alongside neighbours Uganda, Burkina Faso and Malawi.

To reach the group stage, they eliminated Seychelles at the preliminary round 2-1 on aggregate.

South Sudan provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Ramadan John, Majak Maling Mawith, Michael Marko Magut

Defenders: John Kaul Chol Joh, Ruon Tonsyik, Malthing Mator Malthing, Triple P Kun, Dominic Angelo Komello Aroma, Peter Nhial Wilson Deng, Omot Sebit David

Midfielders: Jackson Obede Morgon, Martin Sawi, Koang Thok Keriok, Emmanuel Thomas Lumeri Bullen, Yaeh Mayom Bbol, Stephen Pawel

Forwards: Jose Michael Kuch Nyuang, Jimmy Michael Omar, Yagoub Mirgani Musitafa, Abraham Majok Chan, Makweth Wol Keen, Dan Chok Daniel Chol, Kenjok Wal Anthiu, Dhour Chol, Valentini Yyuet

South Sudan Group B fixtures