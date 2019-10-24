Uganda’s national pool teams (men and women) departed for Mpumalanga, South Africa with hopes high ahead of 2019 All Black Africa Pool Championship.

The two teams were flagged off by National Council of Sports on Wednesday and the players are breaming with confidence.

Pool She Cranes captain Amina Faith Nganda who features for Upper Volta – Bob Male in the league is optimistic the team will come back with gold.

“We have prepared well and had training for about two months. I have the confidence that we shall perform well in South Africa because all the players on the team are talented.”

The ladies’ team is a blend of experience and fresh blood. Vicky Namuyanja, Rita Nimusiima and Zaimatt Nambafu are some of the tried and tested players on the team that travelled.

Teenager Rashida Muteesi who broke to the scene last year will be featuring for the national team for the first time.

The men’s side has the best players in the league including skipper Alfred Guminsiriza, Simon Lubuurwa, Caesar Chandiga and Joseph Kasozi among others.

The team had two months of training at Da Arena and Cue Sports House under the stewardship of acting head coach Nathan Bwankosya.

Initially, each team was supposed to have 12 players but due to financial constraints, they were trimmed to 8.

Eight countries are expected to take part in the tournament with Uganda, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Botswana, South Africa and Zambia already confirming participation.

The teams will compete in the black ball team event, Chinese eight ball, mixed doubles and speed Pool.

Ladies team

Amina Faith Nganda (Upper Volta- Bob Male)

Rashida Mutesi (Kampala Central)

Sharon Mirembe (Ntinda Giants)

Ritah Nimusiima (Upper Volta – Bob Male)

Rukia Naiga (Kampala Central)

Victoria Namuyanja(Kampala Central)

Zaimatt Nabafu (Upper Volta – Bob Male)

Angela Busingye

Men’s team

Alfred Gumikiriza (Ntinda Giants)

Simon Lubulwa (Scrap Buyers)

Ibrahim Sejjemba (Ntinda Giants)

Caesar Chandiga (Ronz)

Joseph Kasozi (Ntinda Giants)

Geoffrey Settumba (Ntinda Giants)

Ismail Nkata Kalibbala

Ronald Kamya

Officials