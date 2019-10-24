Proline could be in search for a new coach as reports indicate Matia Lule’s tenure will end after games against Al Nasr in the Caf Confederation Cup playoff.

The former Uganda Cranes assistant coach joined Proline on interim basis following the departure of Shafik Bisaso.

It’s reported that Lule and the club will part ways after the return leg against Libya’s Al Nasr on November 3 at Lugogo five days after the first leg in Egypt.

Lule has won two league games so far for the club but most importantly, he is unbeaten on the continent in three outings and is just 180 minutes away from leading the club into the money bracket of the second most lucrative club competition in Africa.

It remains to be seen whether he will quit in case he takes Proline past Al Nasr.