2019 Olympic Values Literacy Contest:

Saturday, 26 th October

October At GEMS Cambridge, Butabika (9 AM Till 5 PM)

* The five Values of Respect, Pursuit of Excellence, Joy of Effort, Body will and Mind as well as Friendship will be at the fore front

* Categories of competitions will be in Poetry, Essay Writing, Public Speaking, Quizzes and Olympic Values Debates

To build the spirit of Olympism among the youth, the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has for the past four years held an Olympic Values Literacy Contest meant for secondary school students.

For the fifth year running, UOC shall in 2019 hold the afore-mentioned contest under the five values of Respect, Pursuit of Excellence, Joy of Effort, Body will and Mind as well as Friendship.

Such a contest is being organized by the UOC under the Olympic Values (Education Programme) – Culture and Education commission with assistance of Public Policy Forum of Uganda and the Debate Society of Uganda.

At least 125 students from over 25 schools across the country are expected to converge at GEMS Cambridge in Butabika, Kampala on Saturday, 26th October 2019.

The students will be engaged in different contests to include; Poetry, Essay Writing, Public Speaking, Quizzes and Olympic Values Debates

Unlike the previous editions, the contest this year round has been changed from the schools merely competing against each other to teams composition.

Teams composition:

The teams will still be embedded along the values principles of Respect, Pursuit of Excellence, Joy of Effort, Body will and Mind as well as Friendship.

Rewards:

The best debater by close of business will earn a fully paid up trip to Greece where the world youth Olympic Values Camp will take place.

For the public speaking contest, the top performer will earn a trip to the United Kingdom.

According to the UOC President William Blick, such debates help to stimulate the mind, promote team work and other values of olympism.

Education and sport remains pertinent in Olympic spirit building. We are striving to take sport into as many schools as possible. More Olympic clubs have been established in schools. The discussions during the debates will fringe around the international and local sport. The students will keep learning from one another, sharing and challenges. Such debates stimulate the mind, help in team work and other values of OLYMPIsm. William Blick, President Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

UOC William Blick,President of the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

The expected age bracket of students will vary from 13 to 18. (S1 – S5)

Expected schools:

Some of the expected schools that will take part in this year’s Olympic Values Literacy contest will include; Gayaza High School, Aga Khan, Bishop Cyprian – Luzira, Namilyango College, St Mary’s College – Kisubi, Kabojja, Kings College Buddo, ISU, Echoes International School, Nabisunsa, Kiira College Butiki, Ntare School, St Peters Nsambya, Galaxy International School, among others.