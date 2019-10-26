JKL Lady Dolphins have qualified for the FIBA Africa Women’s Champions Cup on the first time of asking.

To achieve the feat, the Lady Dolphins beat last year’s zonal champions Equity Bank Hawks, 62-53, at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on Friday night.

The Dolphins trailed 17-11 after the opening ten minutes but gave little away in the second quarter limiting the Hawks to just 4 points and scored 17 at the other end for a 28-21 halftime lead.

Equity quickly wiped out the deficit at the start of the third quarter but Dolphins found their groove again to take control of the game through Flavia Oketcho who shot big shots in the second half.

At the end of the third quarter, JKL had a five-point lead which was extended to 12 midway the fourth quarter and all was nothing but done.

Oketcho scored game-high 15 points to pace JKL, Brenda Ekone added 14 points off the bench while Hope Akello and Zainah Lokwameri contributed 10 points apiece.

Betty Mjomba was the only Hawk to score in double figures with 12 points and Betty Mathima added 9 points.

The 2019 FIBA Africa Women’s Championship Cup will be held at Palais des Sports Mahamasima in Antananarivo, Madagascar from December 6-15.