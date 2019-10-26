Zone 5 Basketball Championship

Semifinals

KPA 62-46 APR

Equity Bank Hawks53-62 JKL Lady Dolphins

Saturday, 26th October 2019

Final

JKL Lady Dolphins vs KPA

Ladies’ National Basketball League champions JKL Lady Dolphins defied odds to reach the final of the 2019 Zone 5 Basketball Championship in Tanzania.

On their first time of asking, JKL Dolphins overcame defending champions Equity from Kenya to storm the final thus booking a slot to the 2019 FIBA Africa Women’s Championship.

Despite losing their group game against another Kenya Ports Authority, the team that is coached by Mandy Juruni of City Oilers came out of the blocks to edge past holders Equity in the semifinal played on Friday.

Not even a sloppy start that saw them trail 17-11 after the first period would deter a determined JKL from fighting back to eventually win 62-53.

Photo: Emmanuela Akinyi JKL Lady Dolphins celebrate after the win against Equity Bank

Orchestrated by skipper Flavia ‘Flirsh’ Oketcho who had a game high 15 points, the Uganda representatives came back stronger to score 17 points and limit their opponents to just 4 points.

This therefore meant, they carried a seven-point cushion going into the long break and held their nerves to maintain the gap in the final two quarters.

Nkumba Lady Marines’ Brenda Ekone and Zaina Lokwameri from UCU Lady Cardinals who were added to the JKL side ahead of the tournament proved their worth raising to the occasion contributing 14 and 10 points respectively.

Hope Akello scored 10 points while Rose Akon picked 10 rebounds as JKL Lady Dolphins made history.

JKL together with Kenya Ports Authority who defeated Rwanda’s APR in the other semifinal qualified for the 2019 FIBA Africa Women’s Championship Cup that will be held in Antananarivo, Madagascar between 6th– 15th December.

The two sides will face off again on Saturday to determine the Zone 5 champion.