Proline came from behind twice to salvage a draw in a four goal thriller away to Al Nasr in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup play off played in Egypt.

Bright Anukani and Mustafa Mujjuzi scored to cancel out the leads from the home side who are hosting their games in Egypt due to insecurity in Libya.

Mujjuzi leveled matters from a free kick in the 43rd minute to cancel out a 9th minute lead while Anukani in the 78th minute after Al Nasr had restored their lead in the 68th minute.

The draw means Proline; on their debut continental appearance will reach the group stages of the second most lucrative club competition on the continent.

Sunday Results

Horoya (Guinea) 4-2 Bandari (Kenya)

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-2 Pyramids (Egypt)

Enyimba (Nigeria) 2-0 TS Galaxy (South Africa)

Kotoko (Ghana) 0-0 San Pedro (Cote d’Ivoire)

KCCA (Uganda) 0-0 Paradou (Algeria)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) 1-1 Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

UD Songo (Mozambique) 1-2 Bidvest Wits (South Africa)

Elect Sport (Chad) 0-1 Djoliba (Bamako)

Green Eagles (Zambia) 1-1 HUSA (Morocco)

Cano Sport (Equatorial Guinea) 1-3 Zanaco (Zambia)

Fosa Juniors (Madagascar) 2-0 RS Berkane (Morocco)

Cote d’Or (Seychelles) 0-4 El Masry (Egypt)

ASC Kara (Togo) 2-1 Rangers (Nigeria)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) 2-0 Triangle (Zimbabwe)

El Nasr (Libya) 2-2 Proline (Uganda)