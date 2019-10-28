CAF Confederation Cup 2019 (Second Preliminary Round, First Leg):

KCCA (Uganda) 0-0 Paradou (Algeria)

Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Algerian opposition Paradou played to a non-scoring draw during the first leg of the second preliminary round, CAF Confederation Cup game at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala on Sunday.

The team will regret a couple of opportunities created especially inside the opening 10 minutes but Allan Okello and Mike Mutyaba did not carry their scoring boots.

Midfielder Abubakar Gift Ali had a chance to give KCCA the advantage but his effort went off target with 25 minutes played.

Two minutes after the half-hour mark, Mike Mutyaba gained possession from midfield, he eluded past Adem Zorgane before firing straight at the goalkeeper.

Five minutes to the end of the opening stanza, Okello received the ball from Kasozi and shot inches over the bar.

Paradou’s Mustapha Bouchina was cautioned for a foul on Mike Mutyaba with a minute to play in the opening stanza.

The home side made the first change when teenage striker Sadat Anaku replaced Ali.

Skipper Charles Lukwago was then called into action to deny Youcef Douar from point-blank range three minutes after the hour mark.

With a quarter an hour left on the clock, crafty mid field gem Steven Sserwadda took over Muzamiru Mutyaba’s place in yet another change executed by the technical team led by manager Mike Hilary Mutebi.

Two substitutes Anaku and Sserwadda combined well in the 80th minute before the former nodded the ball straight into the keeper Toufik’s hands.

With the goal-less draw, KCCA needs a scoring draw result or an outright victory to progress to the group stages.

The second leg will be played on 3rd November 2019 at the Omari Hamadi stadium in Algiers.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA FC

Charles Lukwago (GK, Captain), Ramathan Musa, Samuel Kato, Hassan Musana, Mustafa Kizza, Nicholas Kasozi, Ali Gift (Sadat Anaku), Muzamiru Mutyaba (Steven Sserwadda), Mike Mutyaba, Allan Okello, Jackson Nunda

Subs Not Used: Jamil Mulyamungu, Filbert Obenchan, Peter Magambo, Herbert Achai, Simon Serunkuma

Paradou A.C XI:

Toufik (GK), Bouchina (Captain), Redjem, Kadri, Hamza, Adem, Boubatta, Ghorab, Guenanoui, Douar, Bouzok.