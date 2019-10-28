FIFA Rankings (October 2019) – CECAFA Countries:

Uganda (1311 points) – 79 th

Kenya (1195 Points) – 108 th

Sudan (1111 Points) – 128 th

Rwanda (1106 points) – 129 th

Tanzania (1084 points) – 133 rd

Burundi (1057 Points) – 146 th

Ethiopia (1049 Points) – 151 st

South Sudan (997 Points) – 162 nd

Djibouti (916 Points) – 185 th

Somalia (879 Points) – 198 th

Eritrea (856 Points) – 206th

Uganda remains the best ranked country in the East and Central Africa region by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) as per the month of October 2019.

The latest rankings table released indicates that Uganda is now 79th, an improvement by one slot from 80th as of September 2019.

Uganda Cranes’ slight improvement could be attributed to the two latest results in international football, a goalless stalemate with Kenya in Nairobi and the 1-0 away win over Ethiopia.

Also, Uganda Cranes (locally based team) overcame Burundi back to back to qualify 6-0 on aggregate to the Championship of African Nations (Chan) final tournament for the 5th time in a row.

Uganda now has 1311 points, an increment from 1305.

The second best in the CECAFA region is Kenya in the 108th position (1195 points),

These are followed by Sudan and Rwanda with 1111 and 1106 points respectively.

Tanzania bettered their ranking by two places up with 1084 points as Burundi climbed up by one position to 146th with 1057 points.

Ethiopia remained static in the 151st position on 1049 points, South Sudan leaped 11 places to 162nd position with 997 points.

Horn of Africa nation Djibouti is 185th with 916 points.

Somalia improved by one place to 198th with 879 points.

Eritrea is the lowest CECAFA member nation in the 206th position on 856 points.

Uganda Cranes will face Burkina Faso next month in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers away in Ouagadougou on 13th November 2019 and will four days later host Malawi at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Highest and Lowest Movers:

South Sudan and Nicaragua moved 11 places up the ranking whilst Mauritius fell 12 places down.

Best of the best:

Belgium (1755 points) is number one. France (1726), Brazil (1715), England (1651) and Uruguay (1642) complete the top five footballing nations in the entire world.

In Africa, Senegal is the best ranked with 1546 points, coming in the 20th position.

Tunisia (29th), Nigeria (35th), Algeria (38th) and Morocco (42nd) complete Africa’s top five.