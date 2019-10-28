The final beach woodball circuit of the year, 2019 was successfully concluded at Spenah beach in Entebbe on Sunday, 27th October.

At least 50 participants took part in the day-long event also graced by the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) president Paul Mark Kayongo.

Top performers:

There were a couple of outstanding players in the various catergories per gender.

Ronald Mulindwa of Makerere University Business School excelled in the singles male with 39 strokes.

Mulindwa two strokes ahead of Kampala International University’s Bridge Byamukama.

Another KIU player, Brian Gwaaka finished third in the male group with 42 Strokes.

For the women catergory, Stroke woodball club’s Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru carried a three stroke lead to win with 42 strokes ahead of Eminents’ club duo of Joan Mukova and Joyce Nalubega who both returned 45 strokes apiece.

Doubles men:

The pairing of Geofrey Towongo and Emmanuel Ecuru Opio (Eminents Woodball Club – A) scored 21 strokes to take the men’s honours ahead of Joel Jonathan Lipa (Makerere University) and Timothy Suuna (Airforce Secondary School), who had also returned 21 strokes.

Towongo and Opio were champions basing on the better gate by gate scores.

Doubles women:

The same gate by gate score separated the doubles women pairing of Florence Mukoya (Makerere University Business School) and Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru (Stroke Woodball Club) from that of Jackie Naula who combined with Elizabeth Nambeguya (Eminents Woodball Club).

The two pairs had both scored 23 strokes apiece but Mukoya and Nanjeru had better gate – to – gate scores.

Like the norm has been over the years, the final tally from the all the four circuits will count to determine the overall champion on the beach for the entire year.

Mixed doubles:

KIU’s Watson Mugume and Morreen Kirungi championed the mixed double catergory with 20 strokes, one better of Brian Gwaaka (Kampala International University – A) and Fortunate Assimwe (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club).

Corporate Class:

Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club’s Benson Kanyesigye scored 49 strokes with a better gate to gate score to champion the male corporates ahead of Godfrey Bukenya (Kisubi Corporate Woodball Club).

Uganda Electricty Transmission Company’s Jean Agnes Lunkuse won the female corporate class with 54 Strokes ahead of Flavia Nandugwa (Uganda National Examination Board) who scored 55 strokes

Corporate Doubles:

UNEB’s duo of Samuel Ociti and Hassad Kiwuluka combined for 26 strokes to edge Ndejje Corporate’s pairing of Micheal Makoha and Timothy Mugalura.

Mixed Doubles:

Joshua Katagadho Joshua and Rose Matovu, both of Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club scored 27 Strokes to win the mixed doubles in the corporate class.

UWbF President Kayongo hailed the character of the participants who have endured the entire season in a golden year where Uganda also hosted a global beach woodball championship at Spenah Beach.

I appreciate the players who have taken part in all the circuits from the time we started the first to the last one. I salute the officials and our key partners, the management of the various venues we use. 2020 is a promising year and we shall hold similar events as before. Paul Mark Kayongo, Uganda Woodball Federation President

All Results of the 4th Beach Woodball Circuit:

Singles:

Men:

Winner : Ronald Mulindwa (Makerere University Business School) – 39 Strokes

: Ronald Mulindwa (Makerere University Business School) – 39 Strokes 1 st Runners up: Bridge Byamukama (Kampala International University – A) – 41 Strokes

Bridge Byamukama (Kampala International University – A) – 41 Strokes 2nd Runners up: Brian Gwaaka (Kampala International University – A) – 42 Strokes

Women:

Winner: Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru (Stroke Woodball Club) – 42 Strokes

Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru (Stroke Woodball Club) – 42 Strokes 1 st Runners up : Joan Mukova (Eminents Woodball Club) – 45 Strokes

: Joan Mukova (Eminents Woodball Club) – 45 Strokes 2nd Runner up: Joyce Nalubega (Eminents Woodball Club) – 45 Strokes

Doubles:

Men:

Winner: Geofrey Towongo & Emmanuel Ecuru Opio (Eminents Woodball Club – A) – 21 Strokes

Geofrey Towongo & Emmanuel Ecuru Opio (Eminents Woodball Club – A) – 21 Strokes 1 st Runners up : Joel Jonathan Lipa (Makerere University) & Timothy Suuna (Airforce Secondary School) – 21 Strokes

: Joel Jonathan Lipa (Makerere University) & Timothy Suuna (Airforce Secondary School) – 21 Strokes 2nd Runners up: Ronald Mulindwa (Makerere University Business School) & Robert Mutiibwa (Ndejje University – A) – 21 Strokes

Women:

Winners: Florence Mukoya (Makerere University Business School) & Denise Pulkeria Nanjeru (Stroke Woodball Club) – 23 Strokes

1 st Runners up: Jackie Naula & Elizabeth Nambeguya (Eminents Woodball Club) – 23 Strokes

Jackie Naula & Elizabeth Nambeguya (Eminents Woodball Club) – 23 Strokes 2nd Runners up: Lillian Zawedde (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) & Viola Namuddu (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 23 Strokes

Mixed Doubles:

Winners: Watson Mugume (Kampala International University – A) & Morreen Kirungi (Kampala International University – A) – 20 Strokes

1st Runners up: Brian Gwaaka (Kampala International University – A) & Fortunate Assimwe (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 21 Strokes

2nd Runners up: William Ssebugwawo (Ndejje University A) & Jane Nalukwago (Ndejje University A) – 21 Strokes

Corporate:

Men:

Winner : Benson Kanyesigye (Ndejje Corporate Wood ball Club) – 49 Strokes

: Benson Kanyesigye (Ndejje Corporate Wood ball Club) – 49 Strokes Runners up: Godfrey Bukenya (Kisubi Corporate Woodball Club) – 50 Strokes

Godfrey Bukenya (Kisubi Corporate Woodball Club) – 50 Strokes 2nd Runner up: Jackson Masiga (Kisubi Corporate Woodball Club) – 53 Strokes

Women:

Winner : Jean Agnes Lunkuse (Uganda Electricity Transmission Company) – 54 Strokes

: Jean Agnes Lunkuse (Uganda Electricity Transmission Company) – 54 Strokes Runners up : Flavia Nandugwa (Uganda National Examination Board)– 55 Strokes

: Flavia Nandugwa (Uganda National Examination Board)– 55 Strokes 2nd Runners up: Betty Alela (Uganda National Examination Board) – 56 Strokes

Doubles Men:

Winners: Samuel Ociti (Uganda National Examinations Board) & Hassad Kiwuluka (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 26 Strokes

Samuel Ociti (Uganda National Examinations Board) & Hassad Kiwuluka (Uganda National Examinations Board) – 26 Strokes 1 st Runners up: Micheal Makoha (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) & Timothy Mugalura (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 26 Strokes

Micheal Makoha (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) & Timothy Mugalura (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 26 Strokes 2nd Runners up: Hassan Male (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) & Caleb Kiiza (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 28 Strokes

Mixed Doubles:

Winners: Katagadho Joshua (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) & Rose Matovu (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 27 Strokes

Katagadho Joshua (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) & Rose Matovu (Ndejje Corporate Woodball Club) – 27 Strokes 1st Runners up: George Bukenya (Kisubi Corporate Woodball Club ) & Margaret Mulamba (Kisubi Corporate Woodball Club) – 27 Strokes