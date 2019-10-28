2019 East and Central All Africa Challenge Golf Trophy

Overall Standings:

Tanzania : 235, 240, 230 ( 695 )

: 235, 240, 230 ( ) Uganda: 244, 242, 235 ( 721 )

244, 242, 235 ( ) Kenya: 253, 240, 255 (748)

Tanzania national women golf team won the 2019 East and Central All Africa Challenge Golf Trophy at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club.

The victorious side amassed a total of 695 strokes fetched from their four players over three rounds in 54 holes.

The Tanzanians led right from round one to the final day, scoring 235 on the opening day, 240 during day two and climaxed with 230 strokes on the final day for a total of 695 over three rounds.

Uganda tallied 244, 242 and 235 in three rounds for a total of 721 strokes to take second place.

Kenya was third after collecting 253, 240 and 255 for a combined gross total of 748.

Entebbe Club Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyeche putts

Entebbe Golf Club Angel Eaton with a powerful swing off the Tee

How Tanzania won:

Tanzania’s quartet composed of the long hitting Iddi Madina, Angel Eaton, Hawa Wanyeche and Neema Olomi.

Madina returned the best overall scores over three rounds with 76, 73 and 71 for 220.

Others included Eaton’s 80, 86, 74 (240), Wanyeche for 79, 88, 75 (242) and Neema Olomi 82, 81, 82 (245).

Entebbe Club Uganda’s Irene Nakalembe swings on day two of the 2019 East and Central Africa All Challenge Trophy at Entebbe Golf Club

Uganda’s Irene Nakalembe was second overall in the single’s event with 81, 78, 75 (234).

Martha Babirye tallied 80, 79, 79 (238) as the third best individual.

With Zambia’s 11th hour withdrawal, only three countries took part in this biennial championship.

Entebbe Club Martha Babirye, the reigning Uganda Ladies Open champion was third overall in the singles

Kabalaza – Katogo healthy rivalry:

The event was spiced by the domestic Entebbe club rivalry between the famous Katogo and Kabalaza groups where played in the subsidiary event of the main event.

Kabalaza clinched the trophy having returned 24 points to Katogo’s 22.

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces band entertained the guests at the 19th hole gathering.

Focus will quickly switch to the annual Entebbe Golf Open sponsored by Castle Lite.

Individual Scores:

Iddi Madina (Tanzania) – 76, 73, 71 (220) Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) – 81, 78, 75 (234) Martha Babirye (Uganda) – 80, 79, 79 (238) Angel Eaton (Tanzania) – 80, 86, 74 (240) Hawa Wanyeche (Tanzania) – 79, 88, 75 (242) Mercy Nyachama Nyabende (Kenya) – 87, 75, 83 (245)

T6 – Neema Olomi (Tanzania) – 82, 81, 82 (245)

T6 – Angnes Nyakio Gitau (Kenya) – 78, 79, 88 (245)

9 – Peace Kabasweka (Uganda) – 83, 85, 81 (249)

10 – Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda) – 85, 88, 81 (254)

11- Margaret Njoki Muchino (Kenya) – 88, 86, 84 (258)

Our prayers to God were to win this tournament and thanks to Him that we did it. The team work as we sat down as a team to plan reaped fruits. Special thanks to all my teammates. Iddi Madina, Tanzania Lady Golfer