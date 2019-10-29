Uganda Cricket has named 16 players that will travel to Zimbabwe for a build-up tour ahead of the World Challenge League.

The tour will be used to assess the quality within the side before a final 14 will be selected for the World Challenge League due in Oman from 1-12 December.

The training squad of 12 players will form the core of the touring with four other players added. Dinesh Nakrani and Ronak Patel were added to the side with left-arm pace bowler Jonathan Ssembanja and Bilal Hassan also been given a chance to sneak into the final 14.

The team will play five ODIs against select sides in Zimbabwe, the touring party will be hosted by Takashinga Cricket Club who have a great relationship with Uganda Cricket.

Steve Tikolo and his technical team will use the trip to assess the strength of the side. Roger Mukasa has looked loose in the trial games and without the captaincy baggage, he will look in fine form. Hamu Kayondo, Arnold Otwani, and the returning Shahzad Kamal will be looking to make the most of the trip as they test themselves against quality opposition.

Richard Agamire on his first trip with the senior team has an opportunity to show what he has got to confirm his place on the final 14.

There is no official communication on who the permanent captain of the team will be but Brian Masaba will lead the side on Zimbabwe Tour.

UGANDA TOUR TO ZIMBABWE (TAKASHINGA)

3 NOVEMBER – 10 NOVEMBER 2019

DAY TIME DATE MONTH YEAR ACTIVITY VENUE Sunday 3 November 2019 Arrive in Zimbabwe Robert Int Monday 9.30am 4 November 2019 Uganda vs Takashinga U23 Takashinga Tuesday 9.30am 5 November 2019 Uganda vs O.Hararians Old Hararians Wednesday 9.30am 6 November 2019 Uganda vs Takashinga Takashinga Thursday 7 November 2019 Rest & Practice Takashinga Friday 9.30am 8 November 2019 Uganda vs Zim U19 Takashinga Saturday 9.30am 9 November 2019 Uganda vs Takashinga Takashinga Sunday 10 November 2019 Depart Robert Int

PLAYERS

ARNOLD OTWANI SHAZAD UKANI RIAZAT ALI SHA ROGER MUKASA CHARLES WAISWA KENNETH WAISWA BRIAN MARK MASABA HENRY SSENYONDO FRED ACHELAM RICHARD AGAMIRE BAGENDA HAMU KAYONDO FRANK NSUBUGA RONAK BHARATBHAI PATEL DINESH KUMAR MAGALAL NAKRANI JONATHAN SEBANJA BILAL HASSUN

TEAM MANAGEMENT